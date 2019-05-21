Vivek Ranadivé Receives Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center “Titan Award in Sports”

On Saturday, May 18, the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, a migratory museum that shares Asian Pacific American history, art and culture through innovative community-focused experiences, hosted their inaugural annual event – The Party. The Party was created to raise awareness about the many contributions of Asian Pacific Americans and announce the launch of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Keystone Initiative to begin fundraising for the first permanent Asian Pacific American gallery within the Smithsonian.

At this inaugural event, the Smithsonian celebrated the contributions of Asian-Pacific Americans to the American experience by honoring individuals in categories ranging from culinary arts to sports. Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé was presented with the Titan Award in Sports by Congresswoman Doris O. Matsui, Smithsonian Regent and a member of the Center’s Advisory Board, for his success in changing the rules of the game in business and sports and exemplifying how Indian Americans can write their own American story.

“The Smithsonian is one of the most iconic institutions in the country and to be recognized by them is both humbling and a tremendous honor that I could never have imagined,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Asian Americans and Indian Americans have been and continue to be a key part of what makes this country great and it is only fitting that they are honored in the Smithsonian which is globally recognized as the curator of American history and culture.”

Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Vivek is the first Indian American majority owner of an NBA team. Since Vivek took over ownership of the Kings in 2013, he has helped to infuse Indian culture into the league by hosting an annual Bollywood Night at Golden 1 Center and streaming over 125 Kings games in India. Throughout the season, the team also hosts several diversity celebrations including Black History Month, Lunar New Year and Serbian Heritage Night – featuring games played on the Kings Global Statement Court. Additionally, in October, the Kings will play the first-ever NBA India Games in Mumbai as part of the NBA’s global expansion efforts.

Vivek has made waves as a philanthropist and under his leadership, the Kings operate with a passion for investing in diversity, innovation and community. In 2018, the Kings franchise publicly stood up following the tragic death of Stephon Clark and made a commitment to work with the community to prevent future tragedies, subsequently entering a multi-year partnership with the Build.Black Coalition. This year, the Kings community efforts to further support Sacramento’s youth and proactively invest in transformation for Black communities were recognized with the 2019 NBA Inclusion Innovation Award, Robert T. Matsui Community Service Award and the Greater Sacramento Urban League 2019 Unity Award.