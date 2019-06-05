Viral Tweet Allows Kings Fan to Wear Giles Jersey for his Wedding

Figuring out what to wear on your wedding day can be a tough task. But this Kings fan had 10,000 people help him out.

Richard Ivanowski posted a tweet on Monday showing a text conversation with his fiancée, Kate. In the exchange, Ivanowski popped a new kind of question.



If this gets 10k retweets I’m wearing a @HGiiizzle jersey to my wedding next week. pic.twitter.com/CvlSVIoVQp — Richard Ivanowski (@ivanowskinba) June 3, 2019

The tweet picked up traction as fellow Kings fans, players, and even Harry Giles himself helped Richard towards his goal.



We approve of this wedding drip idea. Help him out Kings fans! https://t.co/JAdHNogPqS — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 3, 2019



I like that! Get him to 10K Retweets! https://t.co/45ouhDWmhb — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) June 3, 2019

As the number of retweets grew imminently close to its target mark, Richard and Kate took a trip to the Kings Team Store right after picking up their marriage license.



It’s happening!! @HGiiizzle with another assist. #20 is coming they just gotta customize it for me. Kate went with the @mrvincecarter15 thank you everyone for making this real pic.twitter.com/8L2gx58rLh — Richard Ivanowski (@ivanowskinba) June 4, 2019

With one final boost from a TV appearance on Good Day, the 10,000 milestone was met.

Gizzle followed up with a heartfelt congratulations to the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Let’s Goooooooo Congratulations to you two. I pray for a strong, happy, and fun marriage and the love last forever. It means a lot that you guys think so highly of me. https://t.co/GeCii9Ub6V — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) June 4, 2019

With the ceremony set for later this month, we will all be eagerly awaiting to see how the No. 20 jersey is incorporated into the wedding fit for the future Mr. and Mrs. Ivanowksi.