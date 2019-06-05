Viral Tweet Allows Kings Fan to Wear Giles Jersey for his Wedding

This couple’s big day will feature an extra splash of Sacramento pride.
by Kyle Ramos
Social Coordinator
Posted: Jun 05, 2019

Figuring out what to wear on your wedding day can be a tough task. But this Kings fan had 10,000 people help him out.

Richard Ivanowski posted a tweet on Monday showing a text conversation with his fiancée, Kate. In the exchange, Ivanowski popped a new kind of question.  


The tweet picked up traction as fellow Kings fans, players, and even Harry Giles himself helped Richard towards his goal.




As the number of retweets grew imminently close to its target mark, Richard and Kate took a trip to the Kings Team Store right after picking up their marriage license.


With one final boost from a TV appearance on Good Day, the 10,000 milestone was met.

Gizzle followed up with a heartfelt congratulations to the soon-to-be newlyweds.

With the ceremony set for later this month, we will all be eagerly awaiting to see how the No. 20 jersey is incorporated into the wedding fit for the future Mr. and Mrs. Ivanowksi.

Tags
Giles III, Harry, Kings

You may also like

Giles III, Harry

Kings

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter