Trill's Scorching Start to the Season Continues

Willie Cauley-Stein's fourth season is off to a blistering start with career-high numbers across the board.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Nov 08, 2018

Willie Cauley-Stein is a man of many looks.

When he's not making others look foolish in the style department, Trill is making them do the same on the court.

A man of many talents, No. 00 is putting forth his best season to date, averaging 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assist per game - all career-high marks.

The Kings uptempo style of play this season has undoubtedly helped Cauley-Stein, who is shooting a career-best clip of 58 percent from the floor.

Trill has started all 11 games this year, logging 20 or more points in three of them, and recording four double-doubles during that span as well.




View this post on Instagram


Business. Decision.

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

Of players who have played at least 10 games and average 29 minutes, No. 00 ranks in the top 10 of the league in net rating, which measures a team's point differential per 100 possessions.




View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Willie Cauley-Stein (@pr00fessortrill) on

Sactown continues its home stand on Friday night with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tags
Cauley-Stein, Willie, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Cauley-Stein, Willie

Kings

Featured