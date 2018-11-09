Trill's Scorching Start to the Season Continues

Willie Cauley-Stein is a man of many looks.

When he's not making others look foolish in the style department, Trill is making them do the same on the court.

A man of many talents, No. 00 is putting forth his best season to date, averaging 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assist per game - all career-high marks.

The Kings uptempo style of play this season has undoubtedly helped Cauley-Stein, who is shooting a career-best clip of 58 percent from the floor.

Trill has started all 11 games this year, logging 20 or more points in three of them, and recording four double-doubles during that span as well.

Of players who have played at least 10 games and average 29 minutes, No. 00 ranks in the top 10 of the league in net rating, which measures a team's point differential per 100 possessions.

Sactown continues its home stand on Friday night with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.