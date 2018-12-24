Trill's Career Night Helps Lift Kings over Pelicans

While the squad would prefer not to be down by nearly 20 points, it's hard to argue with the results.

Falling behind early, Sactown has needed team-wide efforts on both ends of the floor to fuel their last two wins.

On Sunday, with an electric Golden 1 Center behind them, #TheScores proved once again no deficit is too large, beating the Pelicans 122-117.

No. 00 was everywhere during the matchup, facing off with Anthony Davis on the defensive end and notching 22 points of his own on the other.

Cauley-Stein also made some history, grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds on his way towards his 11th double-double of the season.



"We brought more energy in the fourth quarter. They ran out of it."@THEwillieCS15 on another electric comeback win pic.twitter.com/Jeo5pSNEA0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2018

Trill's energy on the glass and the defensive end was especially felt in the final frame, as the squad outscore New Orleans 36-21.

The former Kentucky big man is back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.