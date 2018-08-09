Trill’s Art Featured in Sports Illustrated Kids Magazine

On the court, you can often find Willie Cauley-Stein operating in the paint for the Kings. If you didn’t already know, he does the same off the court too.

The Kings center has often discussed his passion for painting, including last summer during his trip to Vietnam.

In an article for Sports Illustrated Kids, Trill discusses his most recent pieces, including portraits of popular figures like Jimi Hendrix and The Joker from Batman.

“I just sit there and something will come up, then boom! I paint it really quick,” said Cauley-Stein. “By the end of the painting, it’s not my original plan.”

The full piece featuring Willie and his work is on newsstands now.