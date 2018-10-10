Trill Is Ready to be 'The Guy' in New SLAM Feature

“I’m 100 times better than I was last season,” Trill explained. “Mentally, physically. Like 100 times better. I don’t think I’m the same person.”

The Kings big man is entering a pivotal point in his career.

In a story published by SLAM, Cauley-Stein explains the hardships he’s endured, his new approach to the game and why he thinks this is the best he’s ever been.

“I wasn’t working like the people that are doing this are working [before]. I was lying to myself, thinking that I was,” he said. “Until I started really doing what they’re doing, for the last five-six months, I’m really doing some stuff that I never thought I would do before with this hoops stuff. It’s special man. It’s really special.”

Cauley-Stein detailed a critical moment in his career last season, when at 3 a.m. he texted Vince Carter for advice while on the road in Philadelphia.

“I’m doing it like they say the best do it,” he explained. “I’m expecting nothing but the best. If I am doing what they say the best are doing, then I got to get the best results and I got to believe the best results are coming.”

In addition to hiring a mental coach, Trill has brought on a chef in hopes of further developing his game.

“I didn’t think about hoops,” No. 00 told SLAM. “I was just living life. Hoops was a game. It wasn’t ever supposed to be this big. It was never supposed to be a job. I didn’t think of it as a job. I thought of it as just playing this game that everybody told me that, This is it. This is it. And I [was like], What do you mean this is it? This is a game.”

Cauley-Stein is averaging 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists this preseason and will be looking to continue to produce in the 2018-19 campaign.

You can read the full article in SLAM now.