Tracy McGrady Details 1-on-1 Battles with Doug Christie

Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady didn’t become one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers overnight.

It took hard work, dedication, and according to the seven-time All-Star, countless games of one-on-one with then-teammate and now-Kings assistant coach Doug Christie.

Yes, the Doug Christie.

“I used to play Doug Christie everyday one-on-one,” McGrady said on The Draymond Green Show. “Every. Single. Day. After practice, ‘Bro, let’s get it – one-on-one.’ That’s how I really gained confidence and really perfected my one-on-one game and my skillset.”

“That’s interesting because for a lot of these kids around [today], they don’t know Doug Christie was a hell of a defender,” echoed Draymond.

McGrady and Christie played together for three seasons with the Raptors. McGrady was just an 18-year-old rookie, fresh out of high school, when he arrived in Toronto while Christie had already spent four years in the league and was entering the prime of his career.

Despite being in just his mid-20s at the time, McGrady says that Christie was one of the vets on the team that not only helped him develop his game but taught him and other young Raptors how to be professional athletes.

“It’s always good to have real OGs around you,” he said. “I had Dell Curry, I had Antonio Davis, Kevin Willis, Charles Oakley, Dee Brown, Muggsy Bogues. We had some vets that kept our ass in line and showed us the way. And that was so impactful for my career moving forward.”

After two seasons in Toronto, McGrady would go on to play in Orlando, where he twice led the league in scoring, before spending five unforgettable years with the Rockets. He racked up seven All-NBA awards and averaged 19.6 points per game over his 16-year career.

Christie stayed with the Raptors for a few more season before heading to Sacramento, where he continued to establish himself as one of the league premiere defenders and helped the Kings to four straight playoff appearances.