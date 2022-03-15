Top Moments in Women’s Sacramento History: Kara Lawson

Long before she was leading the Duke women’s basketball team as their first African American head coach, Kara Lawson was helping bring a championship to Sacramento.

Lawson, who made a name for herself as a point guard under the legendary Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee, was drafted fifth overall in the 2003 WNBA draft by the Detroit Shock before getting traded to the Monarchs.

Just two seasons later, she was helping her squad to a conference-best 25-9 record and eventual championship for Sactown, as the Monarchs took down the Connecticut Sun in the 2005 WNBA Finals.

The Monarchs lost just one game during that historic playoff run and swept the Sparks, who they lost to in the Western Conference Finals the season before.

Lawson was a key member of that year’s squad, coming off the bench behind Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Ticha Penicheiro to average eight points per game while shooting 43% from the field and a scorching 44% from 3-point range.

The two-time Gold Medalist spent seven seasons in Sacramento, including an All-Star season in 2007, the same year she made history as the first woman to work as a nationwide broadcast analyst for an NBA game.

Lawson eventually became the primary game analyst for the Washington Wizards – one of the only women leaguewide to ever hold that role – and in 2019 joined the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach.

Lawson was able to parlay her success as an analyst and coach into a head coach position at Duke, one of the most prestigious jobs in all of college basketball.