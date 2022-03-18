Top Moments in Sacramento Women’s History: Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe has accomplished just about everything there is to as a professional soccer player.

She’s a multi-time Olympian and Gold Medalist, a former captain of the United States National team and has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or Feminin award, a yearly accolade given to the best women’s soccer player in the world, and has taken home countless awards in domestic leagues.

Rapinoe has scored goals on pitches all around the world -- from China to Guatamala -- but before she was constantly being shortlisted for the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award, Rapinoe was building a foundation for her future here in Sacramento.

Rapinoe was born and raised in Redding, CA, just two hours outside of Sacramento. And while she attended high school in her hometown, she opted to play club soccer for the Elk Grove Pride.

She and her twin sister, Rachael, helped the Pride rank as the top soccer club in the country during their sophomore year and the next two seasons saw Rapinoe named first team All-American by Parade and the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

While playing for the Pride, Rapinoe also earned her first international minutes as a member of the United States under-16 national team. As a member of the under-19 team the next season, she made 21 appearances and scored nine goals.

Rapinoe would go on to continue her soccer career at the University of Portland, helping the Pilots to an undefeated season and the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship while scoring a ridiculous seven game-winning goals as a freshman.

Her career, from there, is history and borders on professional soccer folklore.

Rapinoe took home gold in 2015 and 2019 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, gold at the 2012 Olympics and bronze at the 2021 Olympics. Individually, she’s tied for the fourth-most selections to the National Women’s Soccer League Best XI/Second XI teams and was awarded the FIFA Women’s World Cup’s Gold Boot andGolden Ball trophies in 2019.

Rapinoe has also made it a priority to use her immense platform for good as she is an outspoken proponent for the rights of LGBTQ+ and other oppressed peoples.