Top Moments in Sacramento Women’s History: Jaime Coffee

Jaime Coffee made history in 2014 when she became the first woman to serve as PA Announcer in an NBA game during the Sacramento Kings matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Coffee, who spent nine years as the PA Announcer for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs, was called to action after longtime Kings PA man Scott Moak was forced to miss his first game since 2002 due to illness.

The longtime broadcast professional, Coffee, used her boisterous voice to announce the Kings starting lineup, which featured fan favorites Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Thornton, and kept the crowd hyped and informed throughout the game.

Coffee began her career radio as an on-air personality before entering the world of sports in 2001.

She’s handled a variety of assignments throughout her career, including serving as the PA Announcer for the annual Pac 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Women’s College World Series and USA Rugby.