Three Kings Notch Career-High Nights in Pacific Division Showdown

Sacramento wanted to get even.

After losing the season-opening tilt in Phoenix, Sactown was looking to right the ship against their division opponent.

After starting 0-5, the squad has won six of their last eight games, showing signs of increased chemistry as well as defensive intensity.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has continued to play at an elite level, finishing with a career-high mark in scoring as well as made threes on Tuesday night.



40 players have attempted 50+ threes this month. No one is shooting better than Bogdan Bogdanovic (52.5%).

“Bogi is crazy, he’s good,” teammate Buddy Hield said of Bogdanovic. “You never know who’s going to go on a run. It could be Bjeli, it could be me, it could be Bogi. Those are guys that can hurt you at any second.”

No. 8 wasn’t the only one making history against the Suns.

Cory Joseph contributed another stellar performance on the defensive end, adding a career-high 14 assists, as well.



"I do whatever it takes for our team to win." @Cory_Joe after notching a career-high 14 assists

“Obviously we have a couple of guys down, which is unfortunate,” Joseph said after the 120-116 win. “It’s the next man up mentality. Everybody that stepped up played good.”

Against his former team, Richaun Holmes continued his torrid pace. No. 22 finished with 15 rebounds, a new career-high.



"These fans bring it every night. We need that energy" @Rich_Holmes22 following the win over Phoenix

“That’s what’s so fun about us -- we enjoy everybody’s success and we love that about everybody,” Hield continued. “We love to share the ball, we love to play together. That’s great for us and that’s going to help us keep growing and help us win ball games down the stretch.”

Next up for Sacramento: a clash against the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of a four-game road trip.