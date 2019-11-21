Three Kings Notch Career-High Nights in Pacific Division Showdown

It was quite the night for three different Kings in a much-anticipated rematch against the Phoenix Suns.
by Tracee Jay
Social Media Producer
Posted: Nov 20, 2019

Sacramento wanted to get even.

After losing the season-opening tilt in Phoenix, Sactown was looking to right the ship against their division opponent.

After starting 0-5, the squad has won six of their last eight games, showing signs of increased chemistry as well as defensive intensity.




View this post on Instagram


Career-High Kings

A post shared by Sacramemeto Kings (@sacramentokings) on

Bogdan Bogdanovic has continued to play at an elite level, finishing with a career-high mark in scoring as well as made threes on Tuesday night.


“Bogi is crazy, he’s good,” teammate Buddy Hield said of Bogdanovic. “You never know who’s going to go on a run. It could be Bjeli, it could be me, it could be Bogi. Those are guys that can hurt you at any second.”

No. 8 wasn’t the only one making history against the Suns.

Cory Joseph contributed another stellar performance on the defensive end, adding a career-high 14 assists, as well.


“Obviously we have a couple of guys down, which is unfortunate,” Joseph said after the 120-116 win. “It’s the next man up mentality. Everybody that stepped up played good.”

Against his former team, Richaun Holmes continued his torrid pace. No. 22 finished with 15 rebounds, a new career-high.


“That’s what’s so fun about us -- we enjoy everybody’s success and we love that about everybody,” Hield continued. “We love to share the ball, we love to play together. That’s great for us and that’s going to help us keep growing and help us win ball games down the stretch.”

Next up for Sacramento: a clash against the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of a four-game road trip.

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bogdan, Holmes, Richaun, Joseph, Cory, Kings, Pacific Division

You may also like

Bogdanovic, Bogdan

Holmes, Richaun

Joseph, Cory

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter