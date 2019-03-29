March Madness Stays Memorable for Sactown

We are in the thick of March Madness, and while this year’s NCAA tourney is heating up, we can’t help but reminisce about when the squad had their time on the college main stage.

Let’s start with our Kentucky Wildcats.

De’Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein were both lighting it up in the tourney during their tenures in Lexington.

Fox – who wore No. 0 as a Wildcat – finished his college career averaging 16.7 points, and 4.6 assists per game.

Big man Cauley-Stein was huge on defense and dunking. Trill averaged a solid 8 points per game, along with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Next up are our Dukies – MBIII and H20.

Marvin Bagley III was dominate at Duke. Setting records and high expectations at the 4-year. During his time there, he averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

While injuries did hamper Harry Giles III a bit with the Blue Devils, he made his presence felt whenever he hit the hardwood.

Moving to the Midwest we have Buddy Hield, Frank Mason III, and Yogi Ferrell, who all repped the region.

Buddy was a star at Oklahoma, averaging 17.4 points, 2.6 threes per game, and 5 rebounds per game. Hield also brought home National Player of the Year honors in his final season with the Sooners.

The former Kansas Jayhawk, Frank Mason III showed the world why he was also a NCAA National Player of the Year in 2017.

Yogi Ferrell shined for Indiana in the tourney. Throughout his 4-year college stint he averaged, 14.5 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Hoosiers.

Rounding out the squad, we have Corey Brewer and Harrison Barnes in the South.

Brewer averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game with the Florida Gators, while playing a crucial role in their back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2006 and 2007.

HB turned in a memorable career at North Carolina, as well. As a Tar Heel, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Sacramento's own March continues this weekend, with contests against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.