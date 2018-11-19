Swipa’s Ascent Profiled by Bleacher Report

What were you doing at 20 years old?

Odds are, your answer doesn't include starting at point guard for an NBA team while putting up 19.0 points and 7.0 assists on 51 percent shooting. But don't worry - not many can claim that aside from De'Aaron Fox.

For some, being thrusted into the starting lineup so quickly can lead to shaky results. For Fox, it’s merely another page in his book.

“I’ve always been [the guy],” says the 20-year old floor general.

As the team continues to show strides on the court, it’s No. 5 who continues to grow with it.

“Among players who’ve used at least 40 transition possessions,” explains Bleacher Report. “Only Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Fox’s teammate Buddy Hield average more points per play.”

The No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft, Fox has shown a competitive fire and willingness to keep growing.

“If you’re not ready, we’ll take It off,” Kings GM Vlade Divac recalled telling Fox.

“No, no, no!” Fox replied.

“OK,” Divac said. “Show us.”

Swipa has showed it on the court all season, with Monday against Oklahoma City being his next test early in the season.