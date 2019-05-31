Swipa Talks NBA Finals, Sactown & More on Fox Sports

As the offseason continues, it's De'Aaron Fox's turn to step under the bright lights.

Earlier this week, Harrison Barnes stopped by ESPN, and now No. 5 checks in at the Fox studios.

Up first was UNDISPUTED with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

While the conversation was dominated by the NBA Finals, the discussion eventually turned to Sacramento and head coach Luke Walton.

"I've worked out with him four or five times," Fox said of his new coach. "He's been great. He's already let me know what he wants me to do in the offense, where my shots are going to come from.

"Already getting me ahead of the curve of what to expect next year."

Up next for the NBA Most Improved Player finalist was The Herd with Colin Cowherd, where the city of Sacramento was discussed.

"There's a lot of similarities between a small town team and a blue blood school," said Swipa on playing in Kentucky and Sactown. "We sell out every game, because that's the event. That's what people do in Sacramento."

"I can't go to Walmart without someone being a Kings fan. It's different in every part of Sacramento."

Sacramento will continue their support of Swipa and the Kings when the California Classic begins in July.