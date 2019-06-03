Swipa Sinks Jimmy Kimmel in Fast Fashion
De’Aaron Fox brought a whole new definition to the phrase "wet jumpshot" on Jimmy Kimmel Live this weekend.
Fox was a special guest on the late night talk show on Sunday night as the Kings floor general faced off against host Jimmy Kimmel in a game of Sink It or Swim.
The contest put a spin on the classic dunk tank carnival game by having Swipa and Kimmel shoot basketballs to try and drop each other in the pool.
No. 5 wasted little time once the game began.
After being dunked, Jimmy tried and failed to make a shot on Fox’s hoop and De’Aaron eventually took matters into his own hands to take a dip.
The full segment of No. 5’s appearance can be viewed below.
Fox's visit to Kimmel rounded out a busy week for the young Kings, as Swipa also took a trip to Fox Sports and Harrison Barnes stopped by ESPN.