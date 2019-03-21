Swipa Hits the Road for Uninterrupted Conversation

Why not have an unfiltered conversation on the road?

That's the genesis for Road Trippin' by Uninterrupted, which recently welcome De'Aaron Fox and Doug Christie to the series while on the East Coast.

The Kings duo hit a multitude of topics, including their first NBA game, road trip essentials and the NCAA tournament.

"My first preseason game was against the Spurs," said No. 5. "Growing up in Texas, my first preseason game was against the Spurs and my first regular season game was against the Rockets...it was a dream come true."

Of course, it wouldn't be Road Trippin' without some fun, and that includes Swipa's most endearing road essential - his PlayStation 4.

"I got so used to playing on a monitor at home, I have a monitor to travel with," De'Aaron admitted. "The Louis [Vuitton] bag, I always keep my PS4 in there."

With how dedicated Swipa is to gaming, it's no surprise the young King brings it with him when he travels throughout the season.

To listen to the full conversation between Swipa and Doug, head to Uninterrupted.