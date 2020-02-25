Swipa Goes River-Rafting with ESPN

“Is that what a rapid is?”

De’Aaron Fox was in for quite the surprise when he learned that he would be raging through rapid waters and not answering rapid-fire questions. While No. 5 won’t be answering questions quickly – we still learn more about the Sactown Phenom.



Going rafting brought back fond memories of times with him and his mother, Lorraine Fox.

“[Lorraine’s church group] would have these races, where most of her church group either had breast cancer or were breast cancer survivors.”

De’Aaron as well as Lorraine are very passionate about this issue, as Lorraine is a breast cancer survivor herself. He describes to Sam, that because of his mother and these memories, that is what the focus of his foundation – Fox Whole Family Foundation – is based off of.



The inspirational story behind @swipathefox’s mother Lorraine and her family’s efforts to help in the battle against breast cancer » https://t.co/Njgp8POF8J pic.twitter.com/dPBFNRU5K1 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 12, 2019

Fox’s foundation hopes to combat breast cancer while supporting breast cancer survivors and working to strengthen leadership skills of the underprivileged youth.

The conversation shifts to basketball and Alipour asks him about his rivals in his draft class. The Kentucky product says that he doesn’t just compare himself to his draft class but to the best in the league.

“I want to continue to get better. I want people to put me in the forefront of those elite players in the league, and I feel like I still have a way to go.”

After some time on the water, Swipa and Sam take a quick break for lunch and then back to rafting.



This time, the question of Luke Walton’s philosophy was asked.

“He’s implementing defense first,” Fox explained. “He’s coming in and making defense a real mindset for the team.”

