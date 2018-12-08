Swipa Finishes with Another Stellar Outing

Another day, another history-making performance for De'Aaron Fox.

The surging sophomore continued his impressive play on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fox finished with 30 points — a single point shy of tying his career-high — to go along with 12 assists on 75 percent shooting.

De'Aaron entered elite company with his outing, becoming the first Kings player since Mike Bibby in 2005-06 to surpass 30 points and 10 assists multiple times in a season.

"I always tell Coach Larry [Lewis] if I make my first three," Fox explained. "I know I'm going to have a really good game shooting the ball."



De'Aaron Fox tore apart the Cavs tonight. Calm, efficient, out-thinking the defense at every turn. An incredible leap from Year 1 to Year 2, even factoring in expectations for Year 2 improvement. One of my favorite players to watch so far this season. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 8, 2018

Sactown is now 2-0 on their current road trip, beating the Cavs 129-110 thanks to Fox's performance and contributions from multiple players.

Since December began, No. 5 is now averaging 20.3 points and 8.3 assists on 48 percent shooting, including 63 percent from deep.

The Kings are back in action Saturday, facing off with the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of last week's nail biter where Sactown came out on top.