Summer Rewind: Yogi Ferrell

As the regular season approaches, we take a look back at each players' summer before the season grind begins.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Sep 05, 2018

Grit. Toughness. Leadership.

These are the words often associated with Yogi Ferrell, the Sacramento Kings newest point guard and another spark plug for the team’s offense.


Ferrell joined the Kings in late July, and his signing was met with immediate praise from those that knew the 25-year old guard.

Before signing with the Kings, Ferrell won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February of 2017. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie second Team for his contributions as well.

As the summer nears its end, we rewind Ferrell’s summer on social media before his first season in Sactown gets underway.

The Highlights

The Grind


Tough, @yogiferre11 (via @swishcultures)

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on


The whole squad runnin’ (via @chrisjohnsonhoops)

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on



The Fun




View this post on Instagram


Excited to be in LA for the #NBAAWARDS #NBA

A post shared by Kevin Yogi Ferrell (@yogiferre11) on




View this post on Instagram


took a minute for me to get up here

A post shared by Kevin Yogi Ferrell (@yogiferre11) on


