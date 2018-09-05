Summer Rewind: Yogi Ferrell

Grit. Toughness. Leadership.

These are the words often associated with Yogi Ferrell, the Sacramento Kings newest point guard and another spark plug for the team’s offense.



I loved ⁦@YogiFerrell11⁩ being in Dallas. They saw something in him we all knew was there. They gave him the chance. The ⁦@SacramentoKings⁩ got better today. Yogi will bring a toughness, determination and leadership to a rising team. Never bet against YOGI! pic.twitter.com/szaJJtl0De — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) July 20, 2018

Ferrell joined the Kings in late July, and his signing was met with immediate praise from those that knew the 25-year old guard.

Before signing with the Kings, Ferrell won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February of 2017. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie second Team for his contributions as well.

As the summer nears its end, we rewind Ferrell’s summer on social media before his first season in Sactown gets underway.

The Highlights





The Grind







Tough, @yogiferre11 (via @swishcultures) A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Jul 30, 2018 at 11:10am PDT



this has been the busiest summer of my life & im thankful for it — Kevin Yogi Ferrell (@YogiFerrell11) July 27, 2018

The Fun



