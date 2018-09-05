Summer Rewind: Yogi Ferrell
As the regular season approaches, we take a look back at each players' summer before the season grind begins.
Grit. Toughness. Leadership.
These are the words often associated with Yogi Ferrell, the Sacramento Kings newest point guard and another spark plug for the team’s offense.
I loved @YogiFerrell11 being in Dallas. They saw something in him we all knew was there. They gave him the chance. The @SacramentoKings got better today. Yogi will bring a toughness, determination and leadership to a rising team. Never bet against YOGI! pic.twitter.com/szaJJtl0De
— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) July 20, 2018
Ferrell joined the Kings in late July, and his signing was met with immediate praise from those that knew the 25-year old guard.
Before signing with the Kings, Ferrell won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February of 2017. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie second Team for his contributions as well.
As the summer nears its end, we rewind Ferrell’s summer on social media before his first season in Sactown gets underway.
The Highlights
The Grind
this has been the busiest summer of my life & im thankful for it
— Kevin Yogi Ferrell (@YogiFerrell11) July 27, 2018
The Fun