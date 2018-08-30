Summer Rewind: Wenyen Gabriel

As the regular season approaches, we take a look back at each players' summer before the season grind begins.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Aug 29, 2018

It's been an eventful summer for rookie Wenyen Gabriel, who is coming off a productive two-year career at the University of Kentucky.

After visiting Sacramento for a pre-Draft visit, the Kings proceeded to sign the former Wildcats big man to a two-way deal, securing a roster spot on either the main roster or the Stockton Kings G-League team.

Gabriel impressed many during his first NBA Summer League, flashing the talent and skills necessary for today's NBA. This included a monstrous poster slam against the Golden State Warriors.


WENYEN, DO YOU LOVE ME?!

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

As the summer nears its end, we rewind Gabriel's summer on social media before his first season in The Association gets underway.

Highlights


The Good News


No one has the right to count you out‼️

A post shared by UPMΛN™ (@wenyengabriel) on



The Kings have signed @wenyengabriel to a Two-Way contract!

A post shared by Stockton Kings (@stocktonkings) on

Inspiration


Tags
Gabriel, Wenyen, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Summer Rewind: Iman Shumpert

Summer Rewind: Iman Shumpert

Willie Making an Impact on Local Art Scene

Willie Making an Impact on Local Art Scene

Kings Season Ticket Members Play Ball at BBQ

Kings Season Ticket Members Play Ball at BBQ

Related Content

Kings

Featured