Summer Rewind: Wenyen Gabriel

It's been an eventful summer for rookie Wenyen Gabriel, who is coming off a productive two-year career at the University of Kentucky.

After visiting Sacramento for a pre-Draft visit, the Kings proceeded to sign the former Wildcats big man to a two-way deal, securing a roster spot on either the main roster or the Stockton Kings G-League team.

Gabriel impressed many during his first NBA Summer League, flashing the talent and skills necessary for today's NBA. This included a monstrous poster slam against the Golden State Warriors.



WENYEN, DO YOU LOVE ME?! A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:08pm PDT

As the summer nears its end, we rewind Gabriel's summer on social media before his first season in The Association gets underway.

Highlights



Now that it's official, take a look back at the best plays from @WenyenGabriel's #NBASummer! pic.twitter.com/dExPhvThEB — Stockton Kings (@StocktonKings) July 31, 2018

The Good News

Inspiration