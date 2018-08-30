Summer Rewind: Wenyen Gabriel
As the regular season approaches, we take a look back at each players' summer before the season grind begins.
It's been an eventful summer for rookie Wenyen Gabriel, who is coming off a productive two-year career at the University of Kentucky.
After visiting Sacramento for a pre-Draft visit, the Kings proceeded to sign the former Wildcats big man to a two-way deal, securing a roster spot on either the main roster or the Stockton Kings G-League team.
Gabriel impressed many during his first NBA Summer League, flashing the talent and skills necessary for today's NBA. This included a monstrous poster slam against the Golden State Warriors.
As the summer nears its end, we rewind Gabriel's summer on social media before his first season in The Association gets underway.
Highlights
Now that it's official, take a look back at the best plays from @WenyenGabriel's #NBASummer! pic.twitter.com/dExPhvThEB
— Stockton Kings (@StocktonKings) July 31, 2018
The Good News
Inspiration
I’m up next!
— UPMΛN™ (@WenyenGabriel) August 23, 2018