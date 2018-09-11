Summer Rewind: Nemanja Bjelica
The newly signed big man wasted no time getting acquainted with old friends on his new team.
It didn't take long for the newest Kings big man to build team chemistry with his new squad.
Just like old times#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/WlbjqtsQME
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 21, 2018
Friends from their days on Fenerbahce, Beli and Bogdan Bogdanovic continued their journey together all summer, working out with one another in their native Serbia.
#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Yt2Kh2VFyP
— Vivek Ranadivé (@Vivek) August 18, 2018
you @LeaderOfHorde
— Nemanja Bjelica (@NemanjaBjelica) July 21, 2018
Their friendship will go a long way towards on-court success this season, as both hope to continue what they built together overseas.
View this post on Instagram
New chapter starts today. I want to thank the Sacramento Kings organization for giving me this opportunity, for believing on myself for their project and for convincing me that I was making the right decision, for me and my family, by staying in the NBA. Can't wait to get to work and happy to be reunited with my brother @bogdanbogdanovic To all the Minnesota Timberwolves fans, I wanted also to use this moment to thank you all for your support the past 3 seasons, for all the love you have shown to me and my family and for being the place where my son was born. I will always have good memoried from here. #onemoreserbianking
No. 88 was drafted in 2010 in the second round by Washington before playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015-16 season.
Beli and Bogi get to show what they've been working on during training camp on September 25 and when they play their first game together when the pre-season tips off on October 1.