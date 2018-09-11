Summer Rewind: Nemanja Bjelica

It didn't take long for the newest Kings big man to build team chemistry with his new squad.

Friends from their days on Fenerbahce, Beli and Bogdan Bogdanovic continued their journey together all summer, working out with one another in their native Serbia.

Their friendship will go a long way towards on-court success this season, as both hope to continue what they built together overseas.

No. 88 was drafted in 2010 in the second round by Washington before playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015-16 season.

Beli and Bogi get to show what they've been working on during training camp on September 25 and when they play their first game together when the pre-season tips off on October 1.