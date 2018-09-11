Summer Rewind: Nemanja Bjelica

The newly signed big man wasted no time getting acquainted with old friends on his new team.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Sep 10, 2018

It didn't take long for the newest Kings big man to build team chemistry with his new squad.


Friends from their days on Fenerbahce, Beli and Bogdan Bogdanovic continued their journey together all summer, working out with one another in their native Serbia.




View this post on Instagram


Srbijo budi ponosna!

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on





Their friendship will go a long way towards on-court success this season, as both hope to continue what they built together overseas.


No. 88 was drafted in 2010 in the second round by Washington before playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015-16 season.

Beli and Bogi get to show what they've been working on during training camp on September 25 and when they play their first game together when the pre-season tips off on October 1.

Tags
Bjelica, Nemanja, Kings, Featured

Related Content

MBIII Draws Praise from Paul Pierce

MBIII Draws Praise from Paul Pierce

Marvin Bagley III with Paul Pierce for ESPN

Marvin Bagley III with Paul Pierce for ESPN

Frank Mason III Earns Roster Spot on USA Men's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team

Frank Mason III Earns Roster Spot on USA Men's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team

Related Content

Bjelica, Nemanja

Kings

Featured