Summer Rewind: Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson is making his first summer in The Association count.

Coming off a productive rookie season, Jackson got right back in the gym, the workout room and even spent time with local youth groups.

No. 25 wasted no time getting buckets this offseason, playing in both Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer League. He set a career-high Summer League record with 28 points against the Los Angeles Clippers.



All love for @JJacks_44 after another big game and the W! pic.twitter.com/mawTeb0hzO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 11, 2018

Once landing back in Sactown, he got right back to work.



JJacks is ready for Year pic.twitter.com/XkgJLbJAYP — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 3, 2018



Can’t wait for the second one!! https://t.co/JRypWT8RWd — Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) September 12, 2018

Not only did Jackson set a milestone with his career-high outing, but he also set one in his personal life. Jackson and his wife, Brooke, celebrated one year of marriage this summer.

JJacks rounded out his summer with additional efforts to give back to the community. He spoke to a group of children in the Sacramento area at the City of Refuge Clinic, empowering them with motivation and basketball.