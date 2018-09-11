Summer Rewind: Frank Mason III

Just like his work ethic, Frank Mason III spent his summer grinding.

The former Jayhawks star hosted his very own charity softball game over Father’s Day Weekend. Benefitting the National Youth Foundation and Children’s Mercy Kansas City Hospital, Mason was joined by a variety of guests.

Former Jayhawks Josh Jackson, Wayne Selden, and Ben McLemore along with NFL star Kareem Hunt, Bill Self and teammate Harry Giles III all stepped foot on the diamond for charity.



Our kids enjoyed a BIG treat today as @FrankMason0 @_iwundu25 & @HGizzle1 stopped by to say Hi before heading out for their @fm3softball celebrity fundraiser with @tbonesbaseball! True example of generously sharing time & talent to support our kids!

Mason continued his summer by holding youth basketball clinics across the country. He said it himself, he loves the kids.



Mason even had time to participate in a “Pre-Back to School Basketball Game.” He played with his hometown city’s youth and Petersburg, Virginia’s city leaders. The event took place at the local YMCA where book bags, school supplies and other essentials were donated.

Between his work in the community and his training, No. 10 also found time to set a career accomplishment.

Mason earned a spot on Team USA’s Men’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying team. Congrats to Frank Mason III, and we look forward to watch him, and his teammates take on Uruguay on Sept. 14!