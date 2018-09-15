Summer Rewind: Buddy Hield

The former Sooners star spent his sunny offseason going back to his roots while continuing to grow his game.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Sep 14, 2018

Buddy Hield is never far away from home.

The Bahamian native took his talents across the continent to do the things he loves most.

Hield hosted a number of basketball camps this summer in his homeland, participating in the action and motivating the youth through the game he loves.





Hometown Buckets

Gotta Represent No Matter What

Buddy Buckets didn't stop there, as he continued to host camps in the United State as well.


Hield found time in his travels to support the Las Vegas Summer League squad, stopping by in Sin City with his teammates.


It wasn’t long before he found his way back at his old stomping grounds — the University of Oklahoma. Hield reunited with a couple of old fellow Sooners in Blake Griffin and Trae Young.




Boomer!!!

Back where it all started (via @theoudaily)

You didn’t think they could get together without a bit of basketball, did you? Buddy Buckets showed that his game remains top notch.




Norman brought the whole gang back (via @ou_mbball)

Of course, Buddy's summer wouldn't be complete without numerous hours in the gym. Whether that's in the Bahamas, Oklahoma or Sacramento, the third-year guard is ready to hit the floor for real.




The whole squad runnin’ (via @chrisjohnsonhoops)

Jus on Some Different $#i+ @igorc68 #SummerWorkOut

