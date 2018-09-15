Summer Rewind: Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is never far away from home.

The Bahamian native took his talents across the continent to do the things he loves most.

Hield hosted a number of basketball camps this summer in his homeland, participating in the action and motivating the youth through the game he loves.

Buddy Buckets didn't stop there, as he continued to host camps in the United State as well.

Hield found time in his travels to support the Las Vegas Summer League squad, stopping by in Sin City with his teammates.

It wasn’t long before he found his way back at his old stomping grounds — the University of Oklahoma. Hield reunited with a couple of old fellow Sooners in Blake Griffin and Trae Young.

You didn’t think they could get together without a bit of basketball, did you? Buddy Buckets showed that his game remains top notch.

Of course, Buddy's summer wouldn't be complete without numerous hours in the gym. Whether that's in the Bahamas, Oklahoma or Sacramento, the third-year guard is ready to hit the floor for real.