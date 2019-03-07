The Story Behind the ‘LITTY Committee’

Pregame rituals are nothing new in the NBA, especially with Sacramento’s substitutes. From the Bench Mob to the Goon Squad and its latest iteration, fans know when the countdown is on and tip-off is nearing, your eyes need to be on the Kings bench.

This year, that’s because the LITTY Committee is dancing their way to tip-off.

Led by the Kings three “IIIs;” Frank Mason III, Harry Giles III and Marvin Bagley III, this squad has become must-see TV prior to tip-off and joins a long line of fan-favorites engaging in highly entertaining pregame antics.

The movement amongst the team caught fire thanks to former Kings guard, Ben McLemore, who started bouncing rhythmically as the starters names were called in Golden 1 Center. Harry Giles describes seeing McLemore bouncing by himself, and feeling the urge to join in.

“I started jumping with him, because I saw the energy he had,” said Harry. “Frank jumped in, then Marv – then it got contagious.”

“It brings a lot of energy in the arena,” says Kings guard Bogdan Bogdonovic, who has joined the pregame bench tradition in 37 of his 51 appearances this season. “After we saw [the energy] we kept dancing.”

The movement is reminiscent of the “Goon Squad,” who rocked Sleep Train Arena from 2009-2012 and were led by the affable Donté Greene and Jason Thompson.

They would dance, much like the LITTY Committee, and got to the point where the whole building joined in.

Barbara Rust, also known as “Sign Lady”, remembers those nights fondly and hopes fans will begin to join with the LITTY Committee to make as big of a statement as the Good Squad once did.

“We want to show unity with the team right from the start,” Rust shared. “If you’re going to jump and dance around, then we’re going to jump and dance around."

Although the "Bench Mob" wasn’t known for its dancing ability, it cannot be overstated how important that group was to the early success of the glory years in Sacramento.

Led by Jon Barry and Darrick Martin, the squad coined the name “Bench Mob” because each brought something different to the table.

Dancing or not, fans have always found a way to rally around the squad supporting the starting five. “We loved this crew because we felt like they were the ones truly representing Sacramento,” said an article in Keith’s Sports Blog about the Bench Mob. “They were the blue collar workers going to work on the farm from sunrise to sunset.”

The bench has evolved over the two decades since the “Bench Mob,” but one element connects the players between the three highlighted bench units: their love for the city and its fans.

