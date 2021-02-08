Sports Illustrated: Fox Deserves Your Attention

Winning seven of their last eight games, Sacramento is in the midst of an incredible stretch of basketball.

Led by De'Aaron Fox and his rise to All-Star status, the Kings have beaten New Orleans, Boston, Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Michael Pina of Sports Illustrated has noticed encouraging developments from Sactown.

"Since Sacramento started to win," Pina notes. "[Fox] has averaged 27 points, eight assists, and four rebounds per game. (Fox’s 10 points per fourth quarter ranks third behind Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine.)"

"Also important: The subtle rearrangement in Fox’s shot selection," Pina continued.

"Last year, he made 29.2% of his threes. Instead of backing away from the arc, an area of the court that’s never been his close friend, Fox has incorporated it over the past few weeks more dramatically than ever before."

On the season, Fox is carrying shooting clips of 48 percent from the floor, 36 percent from deep and a true-shooting percentage of 57 percent.

"Heading into this season, Fox’s longest streak attempting at least five threes in a game was two in a row," penned Pina.

"Today, he’s at eight straight. (Put another way, he’s launched at least seven threes 15 times in his career. Nine of those games have been this season.)

The most fascinating bump has come in spots where he creates the chance for himself. Right now, 20.4% of all of Fox’s shots have been pull-up threes, a massive increase from the past three years, when his frequency lingered between 10–13%."