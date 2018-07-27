Slamson the Lion Wins 'Skit of the Year'

Congratulations are in order for our very own Slamson the Lion!

At the 2018 NBA Mascot Awards Ceremony, Slamson took home the annual "Skit of the Year" trophy for his figure skating maneuvers at Golden 1 Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.



2018 @NBA Mascot Skit of the Year Award goes to... The League's furriest figure skater, @SlamsonTheLion! pic.twitter.com/O4U29TpKaa — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 27, 2018

This isn't Slamson's first award however, as he won the prize for Best Mascot just two seasons ago. Or did he?





Congrats again to Slamson!