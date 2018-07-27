Slamson the Lion Wins 'Skit of the Year'

Sacramento's favorite mascot scored a win at the 2018 NBA Mascot Awards Ceremony.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Jul 27, 2018

Congratulations are in order for our very own Slamson the Lion!

At the 2018 NBA Mascot Awards Ceremony, Slamson took home the annual "Skit of the Year" trophy for his figure skating maneuvers at Golden 1 Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.


This isn't Slamson's first award however, as he won the prize for Best Mascot just two seasons ago. Or did he?


Congrats again to Slamson!

