Shump Stops By Kings Central for Eye-Opening Discussion

Iman Shumpert has become a vocal leader for Sactown since his arrival last February.

Whether it's being a defensive stalwart or having fun with the guys, No. 9 has made his presence known.

In an extensive interview with Kayte Hunter of NBC Sports California, Shump discusses the culture shift in Sacramento, the origins of his catchphrases and more.

"With me, to shift the culture, you have to shift the energy," explained Iman. "You have to shift the mindset. There's got to be something for people to grab onto."

Shump proceeded to detail what drove him to basketball and more importantly, the NBA.

"I never said to myself 'Get to the NBA, be an All-Star, make a $100 million contract,'" said the 7-year vet.

"I wanted to go the NBA and win a championship because I've never seen a grown man cry the way Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan cried when they won a championship."

The Georgia Tech alum continued to discuss how the young squad has performed so far this season.

"We can score the ball with anybody. What people should start taking notice to is the mistakes lessening and the decisions growing up."

The Kings continue their homestand Monday against San Antonio, with games against Houston, Miami and Phoenix to finish the week.