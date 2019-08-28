Serbia Eager to Hoist Trophy at FIBA World Cup

"The first time I found out I was selected to be a part of my national team was an amazing feeling," explained Bogdanovic.

"And I can tell you right now, I still get the same goosebumps I got back then, when I'm about to play for the national team."

Sacramento is well represented in the FIBA World Cup, to say the least.

Harrison Barnes has earned a spot on Team USA, while Cory Joseph is expected to travel to China with Team Canada.

But no team boasts multiple Kings players like Serbia - the widely regarded favorite entering the tournament.

"First thing you heard about when you were growing up - all the best players, they played for the national team," continued Bogi.

"The way they represented the country, it was just awesome. They kind of motivated us at that time. And it feels special that I can motivate kids back in my country now."

No. 8 is joined by his former and current teammate, Nemanja Bjelica, on a stacked Serbian squad that also features Denver's Nikola Jokic, Dallas' Boban Marjanovic and more.

Serbia finished the exhibition series undefeated in nine contests, with an average margin of victory of 14.1 points.

"I expect everything," Bjelica said of competition in the World Cup. "I don’t want to be surprised because many players are out in Team USA. They’re still the No.1 team. There’s also Spain, France, Australia, Greece … so many good teams that will fight for a medal, even if they won’t admit it."

Bjelica led Serbia in scoring vs KK Borac Cacak with 19 points, while Bogdanovic has led his squad three separate times.

Serbia kicks off their FIBA World Cup on Saturday with a matchup against Angola.