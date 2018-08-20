Schedule Breakdown: Central Division

The Central Division can rest easy knowing LeBron James is now in the Western Conference.

No longer on the Cleveland Cavaliers, James’ departure opens the door for a new division winner for the first time since his re-arrival in 2014.

With the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks coming off impressive seasons in their own right, the Central is truly a five-team race as the division is filled with superstars, All-Star talent and impressive youth.

Whether you were two games back of the Cavs last season or finished 27-55, there’s a newfound energy in the division that hasn’t been felt in quite some time.

Let’s take a closer look at what the Kings have to watch for heading into this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers



No team lost as much talent as the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason.

Arguably the greatest player in the NBA today, LeBron James left Cleveland for Los Angeles, and with that comes different expectations and a vastly different look heading into the new year.

The Cavs re-signed Kevin Love to a new deal, along with the drafting of point guard Collin Sexton and return of Channing Frye in free agency. Sam Dekker also was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings split their season series against Cleveland, winning their final matchup of the season at Golden 1 Center by way of a 109-95 win.

2018-19 matchups vs Cavs

12/7/18 @ Cleveland

4/4/19 vs Cleveland

Indiana Pacers



Following the trade of Paul George last summer, few expected the Indiana Pacers to have the season they had when last year began.

Thanks to the rise of All-Star Victor Oladipo, the Pacers exceeded all expectations on their way towards a 48-34 record and a highly competitive first round series with the Cavs.

This summer, the Pacers didn’t rest on their laurels, they instead added more talent to bolster their chances at advancing even further in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The additions of Tyreke Evans, Kyle O’Quinn and Doug McDermott in free agency should pay immediate dividends, along with the selection of Aaron Holiday in the NBA Draft. After sweeping the season series with Sactown last season, the Kings are hoping to change course this time around.

2018-19 matchups vs Pacers

12/1/18 vs Indiana

12/8/18 @ Indiana

Milwaukee Bucks



The Bucks, despite a 44-38 record and another playoff berth, decided to shift course by hiring their 16th head coach in franchise history after bringing on Mike Budenholzer.

Budenholzer, formerly the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, hopes to bring a different look and feel to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s squad, which also includes Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and newcomers Brook Lopez and Donte DiVencenzo.

The Bucks swept the season series against the Kings last season, but with the return of Harry Giles and the selection of Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento will look to rectify that this go around.

2018-19 matchups vs Bucks

11/4/18 @ Milwaukee

2/27/19 vs Milwaukee

Detroit Pistons



The Bucks weren’t the only team in the Central Division to part ways with their coach, as Stan Van Gundy departed the Motor City and reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey takes the helm.

Detroit posts a powerful frontcourt duo in Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, who are joined by other contributors in point guard Reggie Jackson and swingman Stanley Johnson.

The Kings dropped both matchups with the Pistons last season, but the new-look roster for Sactown should bring new life to the upcoming matchups as both frontcourts are primed for success this year.

2018-19 matchups vs Pistons

1/10/19 vs Detroit

1/19/19 @ Detroit

Chicago Bulls



After a 27-55 record, the Chicago Bulls made numerous roster changes that has Chicago fans itching for the season to get going.

If the drafting of Wendell Carter Jr. wasn’t enough, the Bulls brought back Zach LaVine and signed Chicago native Jabari Parker to the squad. With Fred Hoiberg returning for his fourth season, Chicago is hoping stability and new talent improve their overall record.

The Kings won both matchups against Chicago last season, with both matchups clming down to the wire with finishes that ended in Sactown’s favor.

2018-19 matchups vs Bulls

12/10/18 @ Chicago

3/17/19 vs Chicago