Sactown's Bench Ignites Kings Third-Straight Win

With the squad fully healthy and on the cusp of their longest road trip of the year, a win was pivotal on Monday night.

After falling to the Trail Blazers 113-108 earlier this month, #TheScores didn't want a repeat performance.

After falling in Denver on Sunday night, Portland was aiming to bounce back, but to no avail.

Thanks in large part to the bench, which provided a season-high in points (58), Sactown came out victorious.

"They've been huge for us all year," said De'Aaron Fox. "If we have a lead, or if we've been down, they come in and bring so much energy. They're able to put the ball in the basket."

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the bench with 18 points, but the contributions from the entire second-unit can't be overlooked.

The former Blue Devils, Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles, added a double-double and 12 points, respectively.

Justin Jackson provided stout defense to along with his nine points, and Yogi Ferrell finished with six points and three assists.

"We're playing great," said Bagley when asked about the second unit. "We're trying to pick up the first group, whether it's good or bad. We're trying to come in with energy and finish when we can."

Speaking of finishing, the Kings bench outscored the starters 58-57 and the Portland bench 58-34.

Sactown now travels on the road, with a Thursday tilt against the Charlotte Hornets.