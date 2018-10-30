Sactown Climbs Back for Third Straight Win

After losing two straight to start the season, the Kings are now officially on a roll after notching another win.

Sactown claimed its third win in a row on Monday night in Miami, topping the Heat 123-113. Trailing by 12 at one point, the Purple and Black logged a 43-point third quarter to storm back and take a lead that would not be relinquished.

Willie Cauley-Stein propelled the squad with a team-high 26 points to go with 13 rebounds - which also marked Trill’s third straight game with a double-double.

Buddy Hield also added 23 points along with eight rebounds and five assists in the winning effort.

Continuing his strong stretch of play, De’Aaron Fox rounded out a group of strong performances with 20 points, four rebounds and a team-high eight assists.

Winning in Miami was not an easy feat for Sacramento in recent years, but the Kings have now won back-to-back contests in South Beach for the first time in the Sacramento era.

Sactown is hoping to pick up another W with the Orlando Magic up next on Tuesday night.