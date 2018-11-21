Sactown Brings the Thunder Against OKC

On the heels of back-to-back defeats away from Golden 1 Center, Sacramento didn’t have long to recover before facing another formidable opponent.

The Kings hosted Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, looking to get back on track.

Sactown came to play against OKC, erupting for a 69-point first half thanks to a stellar outing from Iman Shumpert. The veteran swingman notched all 23 of his points in the opening 24 minutes, nearly mirroring his 26-point showing in his last matchup with the Thunder.

While Oklahoma City was able to battle back and make the contest close in the 3rd quarter, the Kings were able to stave off the comeback attempt thanks to some big plays down the stretch.

Sacramento wound up topping OKC, 117-113 - securing its second triumph over their Western Conference foe this season.

Buddy Hield led the way for Sactown in the winning effort with a team-high 25 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.

Rookie big man Marvin Bagley III also notched his first career double-double on the night, logging 15 points and 13 rebounds.

With a strong showing to bounce back from back-to-back defeats, the Kings will be back on the road for a one game stop in Utah to take on the Jazz on Wednesday night.