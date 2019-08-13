Sacramento Talent Shines at Team USA Scrimmage

Just one month removed from NBA Summer League, hoops returned to Las Vegas once again for USA Basketball.

Instead of the recently drafted and those fighting to make the Association, USA Basketball brings the best of both worlds: established NBA powers with those looking to tip the scales into stardom.

For the Kings, three participants earned their way to the desert: Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox.

Fox and Barnes represented the Blue Team during the scrimmage, while Bagley was the lone representative on the White Team.

All three logged double-digit minutes, with Fox leading group in scoring with 16 points.

MBIII added eight points while Barnes pitched in five of his own.

The Senior Team (Blue) defeated the Select Team (White) by a score of 97-78. Boston's Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 17 points.

As a result of their strong play throughout the week, Fox and Barnes will participate in the next stage of training camp in LA.

Bagley was invited to LA as well, but will not continue for USA Basketball this summer.

"We're going to be patient with the rest of the squad, because we have plenty of time," said USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo.

"We want to make sure everyone gets a real shot, and I think the staff is sorting through all that. There's something we like about every one of the players."

"There are going to be some players that are more talented than others, but a lot of jobs have to be filled," explained Senior Team head coach Gregg Popovich.

"Overall, we're looking for people who are committed defensively and are totally unselfish and are willing to move the ball and move themselves at the offensive end."

The FIBA World Cup begins in China on August 31 and runs through September 15. A total of 32 countries will participate for the chance to hoist the gold.

Stay tuned to Kings.com and all of our social channels for updates as Team USA continues!