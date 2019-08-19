Sacramento Tabbed to Exceed Expectations Next Season

Last season was an exciting time for Kings fans as the squad started to blossom before their very eyes. And while some experts aren’t expecting a repeat performance, not everyone is buying into a decline for Sactown next season.

In a recent article on Bleacher Report, Mandela Namaste named the Kings as a team that will exceed expectations in the 2019-20 season.

In making his point, Namaste mentioned how Sacramento was already able to surprise people last year.

“Buoyed by the speed of De'Aaron Fox, the knockdown shooting of Buddy Hield and bounciness of rookie big man Marvin Bagley III, the Sacramento Kings drastically outperformed expectations last season,” wrote Namaste.

Caesars has Sactown’s over/under for wins at 37.5 following a season where Sacramento took home 39 victories.

As Namaste noted, however, the Kings could be poised to surpass that 37.5 mark thanks to some key offseason additions.

“[Trevor] Ariza and [Dewayne] Dedmon could help create a winning culture around them and lead the Kings to a playoff berth this year,” wrote Namaste. “The Kings now have a well-constructed roster filled with supporting depth pieces that complement each other.”

The new campaign is just around the corner, presenting Sactown with another chance to silence the doubters.