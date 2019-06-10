Sacramento Proud at Sacramento Pride 2019

An estimated 20,000 people took to the streets of Downtown Sacramento on Sunday to join together in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community at this year’s Sacramento Pride Parade.

Sacramento Kings Team Members, led by Kings COO Matina Kolokotronis and President of Business Operations, John Rinehart, were beaming with pride as they marched through the streets with a truck decked out in pride gear. The custom whip was complete with a DJ, a drum line, a performance from the Kings Breakers, and of course, participants waving Pride flags high in the sky.

“It's really great for us to be able to participate in this event, help support our community, and really celebrate all the diversity and inclusion that our city represents," remarked Rinehart.

Even Slamson got in on the action, rolling through the sea of excited parade-goers on his retro roller skates in vibrant rainbow attire.

Starting at Southside Park and ending in front of the state capitol, the hour-long march full of flamboyant floats and fun was only a small chunk of the day’s festivities. Later on in the afternoon, the party continued with a concert headlined by popular hip-hop artist and activist, Lizzo.

“We ain’t free till we ALL free. Thank you for choosing me, I don’t take my allyship lightly,” wrote the singer on Instagram following her inspiring performance.

This year’s parade was particularly meaningful, as June 28 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. Taking place over the entire month of June in cities all over the country, the Pride Parade exists to honor the LGBTQ+ community and promote diversity, acceptance, and equality. The event consistently sees the highest level of community engagement for the capital city, according to Sacramentopride.org.

We can’t wait to see what kinds of fun next year’s Pride Parade in the city of trees will have in store.