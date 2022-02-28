Sacramento Kings Tip-off 2022 Capitalize Contest with the Announcement of the “Select 16”

On February 8, Capitalize 2022, presented by Dialpad, 3STEPS4WARD and Sacramento Urban Technology Lab was announced. Capitalize is the league’s first crowdsourced startup contest, which offers local entrepreneurs a chance to gain publicity, receive mentorship and secure funding for their business.

The winner will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize towards the development of their startup, threeyears of access to Dialpad communication services and six months of free marketing services from 3STEPS4WARD.

The competition is revving up as today the Sacramento Kings selected and notified the “Select 16” contestants who will go onto continue to compete in the 2022 Capitalize Contest. The contestants will compete over the next five weeks to determine the winner of this year’s contest.

To tip-off the process, the 16 companies will participate in interviews March 3 to March 4. From there, the top eight will be selected. They will receive additional coaching at Pitch Workshop on March 15 as they prepare for Pitch Day on March 21. At Pitch Day, a panel of successful entrepreneurs, executives and investors will judge the eight semifinalists’ pitches and select the four finalists to move on to the Capitalize Finals. The four finalists will create pitch videos that will be displayed on Kings.com/Capitalize and will be used for fan voting via Twitter. The judges’ votes, along with fan votes, will be tallied and the Capitalize grand prize winner will be announced during halftime when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors on April 3.

Meet the 2022 “Select 16” Capitalize Contestants:

For more information on the 2022 Capitalize contest and to stay up-to-date as the competition progresses, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.