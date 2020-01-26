Sacramento Kings Statement on the Passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Sacramento, Calif. — Today, Sacramento Kings Chairman, CEO and Governor Vivek Ranadivé issued the following statement on the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant:

“Today, the world mourns the loss of a legend. We are all extremely devastated and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

“Kobe is one of the greatest competitors the NBA has ever known. His storied career and commitment to the game is revered by fans around the globe. He inspired a generation on and off the court to strive for greatness and his countless contributions to basketball will live on.

“We will forever remember the mutual respect shared between Kobe and Sacramento. On behalf of the entire Kings organization, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Vanessa, their family and all those impacted as we hold them in our hearts and prayers at this most difficult time.”