Sacramento Kings Host “In This Together” Virtual Graduation Party

The Sacramento Kings will host the “In This Together” Graduation Party presented by Accenture, a virtual celebration for high school and college graduates, their families and friends. The graduation party will take place live on Thursday, May 21, from 8 to 9 p.m. via Sacramento Kings YouTube channel.

“Over the coming months, thousands of local college and high school seniors will not have the opportunity to walk across a stage and be recognized for their hard work, countless hours of studying and dedication to their futures,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “As a father of a graduating senior, I couldn’t be prouder of the class of 2020, and the entire organization wanted to help both students and their families celebrate and reflect on this tremendous achievement.”

The “In This Together” Graduation Party will feature appearances by Kings forward Harry Giles, Head Coach Luke Walton, Assistant Coaches Bobby Jackson and Lindsey Harding, Player Development Coach Rico Hines and team executives along with shout outs from special celebrity guests, greetings from local leaders, music from Kings in-house DJ, Eddie Z, and photomontages submitted by graduates and their families. The event will be emceed by Kings in-game host Scott “Fresh” Freshour and comedian Lance Woods and will feature messages from the following individuals and more to come (in alphabetical order):

Anthony “Spice” Adams, Instagram Personality and Former NFL Player

Dusty Baker, Manager, Houston Astros

Rob Base, 80’s hip-hop artist

Jake Browning, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

Doug Christie, Legend and Color Analyst, Sacramento Kings

Coyote, Hip-hop artist

Tommy Davidson, Comedian

Flash Gotti, Hip-hop artist

Marcelas Howard, YouTube Personality

Matina Kolokotronis, Chief Operating Officer, Sacramento Kings

Doris Matsui, Congresswoman (CA-06)

Mad Max Fluffy Road, Corgi on TikTok

My Best Friend Hank, Mini-Pig on Instagram

Vivek Ranadivé, Owner and Chairman, Sacramento Kings

John Rinehart, President of Business Operations, Sacramento Kings

Uncle Vin Rock, Hip-hop and rap artist from legendary group Naughty by Nature

Saweetie, Entertainer

Stephen A. Smith, Commentator, ESPN

Darrell Steinberg, Mayor, City of Sacramento

Taryn-Thru-U, Local Drag Queen

Sydney Wiese, Guard, Los Angeles Sparks

Michelle Williams, Entertainer

Graduates, their families and friends can submit photos, shout out videos and TikToks for the opportunity to be showcased throughout the program. Registered participants and attendees of the virtual graduation party will also be eligible for special giveaways, including Kings tickets, unique prizes from Golden 1 Credit Union, Raley’s and Sharif Jewelers, along with special grad packs featuring items from Mattress Firm, Sprint and more. Interested participants can register for this free event here and there is no limit to the number of attendees.

Golden 1 Center will also be recognizing the graduating class of 2020 with congratulatory messages on digital screens at the Grand Entrance and near the corner of L and 5th Streets from May 19 to June 30.

To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.