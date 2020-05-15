Sacramento Kings Host “In This Together” Virtual Graduation Party
The Sacramento Kings will host the “In This Together” Graduation Party presented by Accenture, a virtual celebration for high school and college graduates, their families and friends. The graduation party will take place live on Thursday, May 21, from 8 to 9 p.m. via Sacramento Kings YouTube channel.
“Over the coming months, thousands of local college and high school seniors will not have the opportunity to walk across a stage and be recognized for their hard work, countless hours of studying and dedication to their futures,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “As a father of a graduating senior, I couldn’t be prouder of the class of 2020, and the entire organization wanted to help both students and their families celebrate and reflect on this tremendous achievement.”
The “In This Together” Graduation Party will feature appearances by Kings forward Harry Giles, Head Coach Luke Walton, Assistant Coaches Bobby Jackson and Lindsey Harding, Player Development Coach Rico Hines and team executives along with shout outs from special celebrity guests, greetings from local leaders, music from Kings in-house DJ, Eddie Z, and photomontages submitted by graduates and their families. The event will be emceed by Kings in-game host Scott “Fresh” Freshour and comedian Lance Woods and will feature messages from the following individuals and more to come (in alphabetical order):
Anthony “Spice” Adams, Instagram Personality and Former NFL Player
Dusty Baker, Manager, Houston Astros
Rob Base, 80’s hip-hop artist
Jake Browning, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings
Doug Christie, Legend and Color Analyst, Sacramento Kings
Coyote, Hip-hop artist
Tommy Davidson, Comedian
Flash Gotti, Hip-hop artist
Marcelas Howard, YouTube Personality
Matina Kolokotronis, Chief Operating Officer, Sacramento Kings
Doris Matsui, Congresswoman (CA-06)
Mad Max Fluffy Road, Corgi on TikTok
My Best Friend Hank, Mini-Pig on Instagram
Vivek Ranadivé, Owner and Chairman, Sacramento Kings
John Rinehart, President of Business Operations, Sacramento Kings
Uncle Vin Rock, Hip-hop and rap artist from legendary group Naughty by Nature
Saweetie, Entertainer
Stephen A. Smith, Commentator, ESPN
Darrell Steinberg, Mayor, City of Sacramento
Taryn-Thru-U, Local Drag Queen
Sydney Wiese, Guard, Los Angeles Sparks
Michelle Williams, Entertainer
Graduates, their families and friends can submit photos, shout out videos and TikToks for the opportunity to be showcased throughout the program. Registered participants and attendees of the virtual graduation party will also be eligible for special giveaways, including Kings tickets, unique prizes from Golden 1 Credit Union, Raley’s and Sharif Jewelers, along with special grad packs featuring items from Mattress Firm, Sprint and more. Interested participants can register for this free event here and there is no limit to the number of attendees.
Golden 1 Center will also be recognizing the graduating class of 2020 with congratulatory messages on digital screens at the Grand Entrance and near the corner of L and 5th Streets from May 19 to June 30.
To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.