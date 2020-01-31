Sacramento Kings at Forefront of Blockchain Technology

Golden 1 Center is the World's Most Technologically-Advanced & Sustainable Arena, so it's only fitting the Sacramento Kings follow suit.

In 2014, the Kings became the first NBA team to accept Bitcoin as payment in the arena.

In 2018, the Kings became the first professional sports team in the world to mine cryptocurrency and announced a charitable program, MiningForGood, that donates those funds to workforce development and training efforts in the community.

At the start of the season, the Kings announced the NBA’s first blockchain-powered reward program in collaboration with Blockparty – an enhancement to the NBA’s first predictive gaming application, “Call the Shot.”

The Kings also announced a collaboration with CryptoKaiju, creator of the world’s first vinyl toys powered by Ethereum and fully traceable on a public blockchain, to launch the first physical crypto-collectible in professional sports.

Recently, the team has launched the NBA’s first live blockchain-powered auction platform for authentic memorabilia with Consensys and Treum.

Sacramento's efforts have been recognized worldwide:

Front Office Sports: Sacramento Kings Lead The Way For Sports In Cryptocurrency Solutions

Forbes: Kings Continue To Lead The Way With New Blockchain-Powered Reward Program

The Athletic: ‘It’s all about experimentation’: Why NBA teams are adopting blockchain technology and cryptocurrency

Coindesk: NBA Team Auctioning Basketball Star’s Jersey on Ethereum Blockchain

The Kings were named the "Most Innovative Company in Sports" by Fast Company and the “Most Tech Savvy-Team of 2016” by SportTechie, and were also a recipient of Sports Business Journal’s “Facility of the Year.”

Stay tuned to Kings.com and Kings social channels for all future activations!