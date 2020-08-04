Sacramento Kings Crown Humanly as 2020 Capitalize Contest Winner

Today, as the team took on the Dallas Mavericks, the Sacramento Kings announced Humanly as the winner of the 2020 Capitalize contest, powered by Accenture and Sacramento Urban Technology Lab.

“We are pleased to announce Humanly as this year’s winner of the Capitalize contest and recipient of the $10,000 grand prize,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “This fifth year of the competition has continued to showcase the new and exciting ideas and business models developing throughout our area. Congratulations, Humanly, and we wish all of our four finalists the best of luck as they continue to grow and create innovative products and services.”

Humanly, based in both Sacramento and Seattle, is a hiring platform that streamlines the screening and scheduling of job candidates, while providing the best experience for every applicant. By creating two-way conversations for high applicant volume roles, Humanly enables companies to quickly begin discussions with the candidates through many different channels available to connect. Humanly saves hiring teams, on average, over 60 hours per open role, and reduces bias early in the process.

"We are so excited to be announced as the 2020 Kings Capitalize winner! As a Sacramento native, I have seen the massive impact the Kings organization has had on our community for decades, and we are honored to be recognized by them and their amazing fans,” said Humanly Co-Founder and COO Andrew Gardner. “While there have always been challenges in hiring, COVID has increased these issues exponentially, and we are looking to help bring a fresh perspective and new solution to help upend the broken process."

This year’s competition saw startups apply for the opportunity to advance their ideas to the next level in business. With many applications submitted, the competition was narrowed down to a group of 16, who then received a marketing and business development pitch workshop and coaching session to help refine their ideas. This guidance helped the companies prepare for presentations from which the eight semi-finalists were chosen. In March, before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, eight companies took part in Pitch Day at Golden 1 Center, presenting their business ideas to an expert panel of judges. By the end of the day, the judges selected the four finalists – Drinjk Wines, Humanly, Sama Learning and Sparck. With the help of Mark Haney and Monique Brown of Haney Biz Marketing, pitch videos were created to assist fans in voting for their favorite company.

For more information on the Capitalize contest, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.

To learn more about Humanly and their next steps, visit Humanly.io.