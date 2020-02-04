Sacramento Kings Continue 20th Annual Black History Month with Interviews, Social Coverage and More

In honor of Black History Month, the Kings organization is highlighting members of the team who have made an impact in their field while also representing their African American heritage.

This month-long celebration will highlight the Sacramento region’s rich and diverse cultures while shining a spotlight on game-changers dedicated to equality and justice.



In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, we honored Bennett Sanders with our Dream All-Star Award, which celebrates local African-American leaders who dared to dream Presented by @SMUDUpdates pic.twitter.com/fTooIxNljW — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 4, 2020

Interviewees include Guest Information Specialist Lanaia Lewis, Director of Event Production Cicely Nash, VP of Kings Academy & Professional Development Galen Duncan and Account Manager of Groups & Hospitality Brian Graves.

Previous interviewees include Director of Human Resources Kyle Ellington and VP of Technology Eric King.

Additionally throughout the month, we'll be highlighting members of the organization via Instagram.

