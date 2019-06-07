Sacramento Kings Announce 12th Pre-Draft Workout

The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 12th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Monday, June 10.

Kyle Guy (G – 6’2” 168 lbs.) Virginia

BJ Taylor (G – 6’2” 200 lbs.) UCF

John Konchar (G – 6’5” 200 lbs.) IPFW

Jaren Lewis (G – 6’6” 215 lbs.) Abilene Christian

Jakeenan Gant (F – 6’7” 200 lbs.) Louisiana Lafayette

Nick Mayo (F – 6’8.5” 242 lbs.) Eastern Kentucky

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.