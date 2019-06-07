Sacramento Kings Announce 12th Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 12th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Monday, June 10.
Kyle Guy (G – 6’2” 168 lbs.) Virginia
BJ Taylor (G – 6’2” 200 lbs.) UCF
John Konchar (G – 6’5” 200 lbs.) IPFW
Jaren Lewis (G – 6’6” 215 lbs.) Abilene Christian
Jakeenan Gant (F – 6’7” 200 lbs.) Louisiana Lafayette
Nick Mayo (F – 6’8.5” 242 lbs.) Eastern Kentucky
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.
