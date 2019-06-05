Sacramento Kings Announce 11th Pre-Draft Workout
The following is a list of scheduled attendees for the 11th Sacramento Kings Pre-Draft workout, which will take place at the Kings Practice Facility on Thursday, June 6.
Jordan Bone (G – 6’3” 179 lbs.) Tennessee
Terence Davis (G – 6’4.5” 192 lbs.) Mississippi
Brian Bowen (G – 6’7.5” 200 lbs.) Sydney Kings
Zylan Cheatham (F – 6’8” 217 lbs.) Arizona State
Trey Mourning (C – 6’9” 222 lbs.) Georgetown
Chris Silva (C – 6’10” 227 lbs.) South Carolina
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 20.
