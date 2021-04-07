Rookie Rankings Round-Up: 4.7.21

With only 21 games remaining, the Rookie of the Year race is proving to be a close contest.

Tyrese Haliburton, Charotte's LaMelo Ball, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards are all seen as contenders for the honor as the regular season is nearing its conclusion.

While Sacramento is in the midst of a playoff push, Haliburton continues his steady play.

Sacramento's rookie is now averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 assists on 48.2 percent shooting in 45 games, with 14 starts now under his belt.

Here's where the NBA world ranks Sacramento's rookie amongst his fellow draftees:

NBA.com — 2

Rookies can only do so much. Haliburton thrived during the Kings’ recent 5-0 stretch, and he’s been OK in their current 0-4 skid. He has averaged 12 points and 5.5 assists to one turnover, shooting 43.5% in the losses, while managing a combined plus-10 in the past two. His defensive impact is legit: 1.2 steals, 1.2 deflections, 0.8 loose balls recovered nightly.



CBS Sports — 4

Haliburton's maintained his spot in the starting lineup since returning from injury back in February, and the move has paid off thus far. In the nine games he's started, the Kings have gone 7-2, and Haliburton has played exceptionally well during that span. This week, he logged his second career double-double, putting up 15 points and 10 assists in a win over the Spurs, to go along with four boards and two steals. He's been a stat-sheet stuffer for Sacramento this season, and his versatility to be able to play on or off the ball alongside De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt allows the Kings to play incredibly fast.

Sportskeeda — 3

It was a solid, though unspectacular, week for Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings. He played in four games where he averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. One of Haliburton's best games was a 12-point, 11-assist performance in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Haliburton had a chance to supplant Ball in second place in our NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings, but he didn’t do enough last week to merit moving up one spot ahead of the Hornets guard.



Basketball Insiders — 1

Since becoming a starter, the Kings are 7-2 and are right back into the thick of the playoff race. During that span of time, Haliburton is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Among rookies that have played more than 20 games, Haliburton is third in offensive rating. Furthermore, Haliburton boasts a 22.7 percent assists percentage.

Not only does Haliburton possess one of the best basketball IQs in the league for a player his age, but he’s very close to reaching the elusive 50/40/90 club. Currently, Haliburton’s shooting splits sit at 48.6/42.3/87.2.

Haliburton’s season averages of 13.3 points and 5 assists per game are less flashy than the likes of Ball and Anthony Edwards, but he is just as deserving of the top spot on this ladder. What puts Haliburton above Edwards is consistency, from a shooting, performance and winning perspective.