Rookie Rankings Round-Up: 4.22.21

Tyrese Haliburton has been a steady force for Sacramento throughout his rookie campaign.

Haliburton joins Charotte's LaMelo Ball, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and others for Rookie of the Year honors, which promises to be a close race until the very end.

Sacramento's rookie is now averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists on 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 41.5 percent from deep and 84.0 percent from the free throw line.

Here's where the NBA world ranks Sacramento's rookie amongst his fellow draftees:

NBA.com — 4

Haliburton is an interesting case, in the context of Ball’s injury absence. Had the Kings rookie been hurt and sidelined this month, instead of just fading, would he be better off as a ROY candidate? He was named the Western Conference’s top rookie for the first two months, but his April splits are poor. He’s averaging 9.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 38.5%, though his assists (5.8) and turnovers (1.2) still are strong.



The Score — 3

Haliburton's steady two-way play should put him in the Rookie of the Year conversation. The Iowa State product has shown sound decision-making as a lead facilitator and a high level of activity on the defensive end. His 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio and 108 total deflections are among the league leaders.

Haliburton's reserve role shouldn't hurt his chances for the NBA's top rookie honor as he plays roughly the same amount of minutes as Ball and Edwards. The Kings guard has shown great poise in the fourth quarter, averaging 4.2 points on 54.1% shooting - including a 51.4% clip from downtown - while amassing the fourth-most playing time in the final frame.

Yahoo! Sports — 3

Haliburton is leading the rookie class in assists (253) and is second in steals (67), and he’s dished out 10 or more assists in twice in the last 11 games. The Kings finally snapped a nine-game skid (for the second time this season) with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. They are clearly struggling defensively, ranked 29th in the league in rebounds averaging only 41.6 per game. Haliburton has done his part off the bench, including 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. He has stayed consistent all season and found ways offensively to make an impact on the court whether that’s being the playmaker for teammates or knocking down open shots.



CBS Sports — 6

Despite some inefficiency lately, Haliburton is still having a positive impact on the Kings. He ranks in the 96th percentile in assist percentage, per Cleaning the Glass, showing that despite his 28.6 percent 3-point shooting in the month of April, he's still figuring out ways to put his fingerprint on the game. That's a huge positive for Sacramento, knowing that even if Haliburton is going through a shooting slump -- which he most definitely is lately -- he's still essential to have on the floor because of his ability to get others involved on offense.

