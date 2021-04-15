Rookie Rankings Round-Up: 4.15.21

Tyrese Haliburton continues his push for Rookie of the Year in a battle that will come down to the final days of the season.

Haliburton joins Charotte's LaMelo Ball and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards as top contenders for the honor.

Sacramento's rookie is now averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 assists on 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 40.8 percent from deep and 84.4 percent from the free throw line.

Here's where the NBA world ranks Sacramento's rookie amongst his fellow draftees:

NBA.com — 2

Back to a reserve role for the No. 12 pick, the better player in coach Luke Walton’s view to lead Sacramento’s backup unit. Not clear how that will affect his ROY chances, which he spoke about in an interview with The Athletic: “My brothers mess with me about it and stuff at home. Even my girl, she doesn’t even watch basketball and she’s like, ‘You play the Timberwolves, don’t they got Anthony Edwards?’ … I’m just coming out here trying to win basketball games.”



SportsKeeda — 2

Tyrese Haliburton's output has certainly declined since the last edition of our NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings. But Ball's absence - coupled with the odds still being in Haliburton's favor - has helped him climb up the rankings this time around.

The Sacramento Kings guard is averaging close to 10 points and five assists per contest in the three outings he featured in last week. However, since Haliburton is playing for a side that is in contention to make it to the play-in tournament, he will certainly have more opportunities to show how good he is.

The Athletic — 3

Haliburton falls to third this week because he’s had a rough stretch over his last seven games. Granted, the Sacramento Kings have had a rough stretch too, so maybe he’s just trying to fit in with his teammates. He’s been asked to be more of a playmaker during this time, and the results have been great. He’s at nearly a 6:1 assist-to-turnover ration during this stretch, but the shot-making hasn’t been there. Haliburton has 39.0/28.6/66.7 shooting splits during these seven games, which are a far cry from the 47.8/41.0/84.4 splits we’ve seen from him on the season. It isn’t a complete ender to his Rookie of the Year campaign. He can still finish strong and become the winner. But this lull needs to end soon for that to happen.



HoopsHype — 2

Haliburton is the first rookie to record a three-point percentage over 41 percent, steal percentage over 1.9 percent and assist percentage over 22 percent (minimum: 40 minutes played) since Stephen Curry accomplished just as much over a decade ago.

Haliburton has the second-most assists among rookies and he will likely pass Ball in the coming week or so. The former Iowa State standout also trails just Ball for the most steals recorded and he is narrowing in to take the lead there as well.

After moving into the starting lineup on March 17, he has shown that he is a well-rounded player with legitimate upside as a scorer and as a playmaker as a long-term fit in the NBA. Should he have a strong push to finish the season, he may be the biggest challenger to Ball for Rookie of the Year.