Rookie Rankings Round-Up: 3.18.21

After missing four games before the All-Star Break with a calf injury, Tyrese Haliburton is finding his rhythm quickly.

No. 0 had his best game of the second half against the Wizards, starting his third NBA game and notching 17 points and four assists in 33 minutes.

Here's where the NBA world ranks Sacramento's rookie amongst his fellow draftees:

NBA.com — 4

A minutes restriction in his return from a calf injury that cost him four games had Haliburton out of rhythm and, by his own words, playing “awful.” “I was playing really well before I got hurt,” he said after Sacramento’s loss to Charlotte. “I’ve just got to get it back, but I’m playing really bad right now.” He shot 7-for-23, including 3-for-11 on 3-pointers, in his first three games back. But his minutes are headed up, so some rust should flake off.



Yahoo! Sports — 2

Before recently tweaking his calf, Sacramento Kings rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton had been heating up. He had scored 10 or more points in 11 of his most recent 13 games, recording at least 16 points in four straight appearances. Sacramento is in the midst of a rough season but the organization and its fans are beyond satisfied with Haliburton, who recorded 23 points and 8 assists on Feb. 21 against the Milwaukee Bucks and 23 points and 9 assists (to go with 3 steals) on Feb. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets. Those games against title contenders, scheduled back-to-back, would surely be intimidating for even the most polished veteran. Haliburton, however, was able to step up and contribute on both ends of the floor.

The way that he is able to glide around the floor and find his teammates at the exact location without his defenders catching on is borderline wizardry. His playmaking is advanced beyond his years, as his assist-to-usage rate (1.33) currently ranks as the best among all NBA wings. His jump shot has been better than advertised, too, and he has shown he can be a three-level scorer in this league. Meanwhile, Haliburton is also recording steals at a remarkable rate while almost never committing fouls, which shows he has excellent basketball intelligence on defense as well. Buy stock in Haliburton now because this is a 3-and-D player who is going to be in this league for a long time.



Basketball Insiders — 2

Together with Ball, Haliburton has all but cemented this Rookie of the Year race as a two-party contest. It gets harder to not give Haliburton the top nod with each passing week; the rookie out of Iowa State is completely dominating off the bench for the Kings. Though he’s missed the last three games for Sacramento, Haliburton is averaging 17.4 points, 6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting a very impressive 47.9/39.4/85.7 line in five games over the last two weeks.

Haliburton’s excellence extends beyond his scoring, as the Kings are 1.5 points better when Haliburton is on the floor. Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 guard boasts an assist percentage of 24.6, which ranks in the 97th percentile of all NBA players and a 1.33 assist to usage clip, which ranks in the 100th percentile.

The Kings have to feel good about their young core in spite of their record, especially with Haliburton earning Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors and a spot on the Rising Stars roster.

The Score — 2

Haliburton isn't only one of the top rookies, some of his numbers are among the best league-wide at his position. The Iowa State standout ranks in the 90th percentile among wings in effective field-goal percentage (59.9%), 91st percentile in steal percentage (2%), and 83rd percentile in block percentage (1%). His 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is one of the Association's highest.

Haliburton is just under three months into his rookie campaign, but he seems to have the intangibles that usually lead to a lengthy NBA career. The 21-year-old doesn't force many passes, takes smart shots, and has proved to be a clutch performer. A lot has gone wrong for the Kings over the past 15 years, but they seem to have hit the jackpot with Haliburton.

