Rookie Rankings Round-Up: 2.17.21

Tyrese Haliburton's incredible rookie season continues, even after earning Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors.

No. 0 is coming off a near-career night against Memphis — dropping 22 points and four assists in 31 minutes on 64.3 percent shooting from the field.

Here's where the NBA world ranks Sacramento's rookie amongst his fellow draftees:

NBA.com — 3

Haliburton continues to be a steady contributor, even as the Kings went into a homestand skid. One area in which the sleeper pick so far of the 2020 Draft knows he needs to improve is his strength. Not to bulk up or become a specimen necessarily, but to handle this league’s day-to-day rigors. "When I got to college it was like, ‘Wow, these guys have grown man bodies.’ But when you get to the NBA, they are grown men,” the Sacramento newbie said on air, guesting Saturday during an Iowa State telecast.



Yahoo! Sports — 2

Every game Haliburton plays, he reminds everyone how dumb it was that he fell all the way to No. 12 on draft night. He has a tremendous feel for the game, is an advanced playmaker and has been a borderline elite shooter (49.8% FG, 44.3% 3P on 5.2 attempts).

In 132 minutes played, that lineup has a ridiculous +18.3 net rating, which is third in the league for five-man combinations that have played at least 100 minutes together.



NBC Sports — 1

The consensus steal of the draft in the moment is looking like even more of a heist two months later. Haliburton is a joy to watch. The lanky, smooth-handling lead guard reads the floor like a 10-year vet and his aptitude in big moments belies his experience level.

SLAM — 3

While on draft night it looked like the Kings may have gotten a steal in Haliburton at No. 12, he’s proven that point with his high level of production. While he doesn’t have the most exciting style of play, he gets the job done in every possible way.

When it comes to filling up the stat sheet, Haliburton is by far the best rookie. He’s shown an ability to do it all on offense as well as defense and plays well beyond his years from an IQ standpoint.



CBS Sports — 2

If Ball should've gone No. 1, Haliburton certainly should've been No. 2 off the board. What he's doing on both ends of the floor for the Kings off the bench is absolutely crucial to what this team does and their success. He posted career-highs in back-to-back games this week, and is becoming a menace on the other end of the floor. Sacramento typically isn't very good at talent evaluation, but they lucked into this one so the Kings are reaping the rewards of every other team's mistake.

