Rookie Rankings Round-Up: 1.11.21

Tyrese Haliburton isn't your normal rookie.

The No. 12 overall pick from Iowa State has made an immediate impact in Sacramento, averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 52 percent from field.

In addition to his gaudy shooting numbers, Haliburton has displayed a poise not usually seen from 20-year-old rookies.

No. 0 has caught the eyes of many, including those ranking the top rookies so far this season.

Here's what the NBA world is saying:

NBA.com — 1

Through six games, Haliburton has 28 assists and just four turnovers for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.0. That's the second-best ratio in the NBA - not just among rookies - for any player with more than 25 assists.



NBC Sports Bay Area — 2

Haliburton has been a revelation for the Kings. He's averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 assists per game on 52.9 percent from the field. Scouts wondered if his jump shot would translate to the NBA game right away, and Haliburton has made them eat crow early on, shooting 50 percent from deep through five games.

CBS Sports — 3

People will be talking about how Haliburton fell to the Kings for years to come, after tumbling down draft boards and landing with Sacramento as the No. 12 overall pick. He's been an absolute treat to watch, and after missing two games due to a wrist injury, his performance against the Bulls showed that he hadn't missed a step at all.



Fansided — 1

The 20-year-old is quickly setting aside pre-draft worries about how his game would translate to the highest level, and it looks like his supposedly broken jump shot is anything but as he’s shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range. In fact, he’s scoring a ridiculous 1.455 points per possession on jump shots, and he’s 6-of-11 on jump shots off the dribble which was a major weakness for him coming into the draft.

